WWE Hall Of Famer Larry Zbyszko Discusses Scott Hall Never Winning World Title

The late Scott Hall played a key role during arguably the hottest period in the history of professional wrestling and is remembered fondly by countless fans. Throughout his career, however, Hall never won a world title. Appearing on a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," wrestling veteran Larry Zbysko explained why that fact does not at all tarnish Hall's legacy.

"If you're over like Scott was, it doesn't matter if you're the world champion or not, in terms of drawing money and being of value," Zbysko said. "Scott did a great job. God, it was such a sad thing. He had some problems, but he had the ability to come walking out with the toothpick and made [being a bad guy] cool."

Though Zbysko got his start in the early 1970s, he was still occasionally active during the 1990s, wrestling in WCW alongside Hall while serving primarily as a broadcaster for "WCW Monday Nitro." Zbysko and Hall feuded off-and-on from 1996 through 1998, with Zbysko eventually stepping into the ring with Hall at WCW Souled Out 1998.

"It really breaks my heart to know he had a devil in him," Zbysko continued. "He was a really talented guy, and it was a night off, being with him in the ring."

After a series of health problems, Hall died on March 14, 2022, at the age of 63. Hall was known to have struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life, which was even integrated into onscreen storylines. Throughout his career, he wrestled for WWE (where he was initially named Razor Ramon), WCW, TNA, and others. He was perhaps best known as a core member of the NWO, as well as for his feud against longtime friend Shawn Michaels over the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

