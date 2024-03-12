WWE SmackDown Ratings Report 3/8/2024

WWE is taking big strides on the road to WrestleMania 40, with the latest edition of "Smackdown" offering up even more big moments as the company's biggest stars get set for the biggest event of the calendar, but how many fans tuned in to see the latest stop of this journey?

According to Wrestlenomics, the March 8th edition of WWE "Smackdown" once again increased in viewership with an overall average of 2,439,000 viewers, a 4% increase from the March 1st edition of the show which averaged a total of 2,348,000 viewers. When it comes to the key 18-49 demographic, "Smackdown" also saw an increase in that number as well, averaging a 0.69, an 8% increase from last week's 0.64. While the company has drawn a marginally larger audience since last week, compared to where the company was at the same point in 2023, WWE "Smackdown" has seen an overall increase of 3% from March 2023 in terms of average viewership, and 9% when it comes to the key 18-49 demographic.

The show began with a total of 2,537,000 viewers, who got to see Logan Paul reveal that Prime would be the official canvas sponsor of WrestleMania 40, but it was a moment that ultimately cut short by Randy Orton, who gave a vicious RKO to Paul's good friend KSI. Viewership would steadily drop by 322,000 people between Q1 and Q6, but that number would rise back up, with a total of 614,000 tuning in for the last half hour of the show that saw The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins make their WrestleMania 40 tag team match official. Q8 ended with 2,829,000 people watching, garnering a 0.82 number in the key 18-49 demographic, which equates to 1,087,000 people between the ages 18 and 49 watching at that time.