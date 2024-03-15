WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Explains Her Confidence In Wrestling Was Initially 'Off'

"WWE SmackDown" has been all about 'Tiffy Time' as of late, with the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion having more than made her mark on the main roster. While Stratton has showcased a lot of confidence, that hasn't always been the case for her.

"With being so new to wrestling, my confidence was for sure one thing that wasn't as good as it is now," she told "WWE's The Bump." "I really didn't know what I was doing in the beginning and now I've had so many matches on TV, in front of live crowds, in front of 50,000 people, so I feel like now I am truly confident and I know who I am in the ring."

Fans and critics have praised Stratton for being naturally good at the in-ring aspect of wrestling, but she has been figuring out who she is and what her character is supposed to be. That's something that she's now landed on, with her gimmick displaying tons of charisma and confidence. It has been met with big reactions from the fans, particularly at WWE's Elimination Chamber, where she was a fan favorite inside the steel structure. A reason she's had no problem stepping up a level for these big shows is because of a rule she set herself.

"I think when you're in Gorilla it is so nerve-wracking before you go out," Stratton said. "I always have this rule with myself, after we leave the curtain we're confident, we believe in ourselves, and we're not nervous anymore."

Since being called up to the main roster, Stratton has secured wins against former women's champions, Naomi and Liv Morgan, in singles matches on "SmackDown," showing that she's capable of mixing with the best.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.