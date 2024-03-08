Tiffany Stratton Is Ready To Forgive WWE Fans In Australia

Coming out of WWE's 2024 Elimination Chamber event, it was clear that the people of Perth, Australia run on Tiffy Time. According to Tiffany Stratton, though, their supportive chants weren't loud enough to lead her to a victory inside the grueling Women's Elimination Chamber match. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Stratton addressed one of her recent frustration-fueled post-Elimination Chamber statements, in which she formally blamed the people of Australia for her loss at the titular premium live event.

Looking back on that night, Stratton has now offered to forgive Australia for their subpar volume. "After quite a bit of thought, I do forgive you guys," Stratton said. "It's totally okay. You guys were there for me. It was my first big [premium live event], so honestly, I just want to thank you guys for being there for me."

While Stratton has extended some generosity to the residents of Australia, the same cannot be said for her "WWE SmackDown" colleagues. Since officially coming aboard to WWE's blue brand last month, Stratton has issued face slaps to various members of the locker room, including O.C. member Michin, former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and the woman she pinned in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber — Naomi.

As of now, Stratton boasts a record of 4-1 on WWE's main roster, with her one loss stemming from the aforementioned Women's Elimination Chamber match. Apart from that, Stratton has found nothing but success, as she remains undefeated in singles competition on "SmackDown."

