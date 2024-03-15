Maxxine Dupri Discusses Feeling Nervous Before Major WWE Matches

"WWE Raw" star Maxxine Dupri, who had never wrestled before her in-ring debut on TV less than a year ago, has discussed the nerves she had before her first match.

She reflected on her debut during a recent interview on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, opening up on her nervousness about performing in front of a crowd.

"So, our first one was a six-man [tag match] with the Viking Raiders, and it was amazing because I had the comfortability of being with the boys and I had them as my safety net to fall back on," she said. "I was extremely nervous, as I am every single Monday, just because, you wanna be great. But I'm also so new, I haven't performed in front of a crowd like that ever, so it was scary."

Dupri also recalled her Royal Rumble debut in January, another nervous event for her.

"I didn't know if I was in it or not. I found out, I'm going to say a week before, but you best believe I had gear coming in four months prior to the Rumble," said the "Raw" star. "I was very nervous because obviously it's a huge platform, there's only so many spots, so you want to represent well and do well."

Perhaps the most significant of her outings thus far was when Dupri faced WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. She expressed gratitude towards WWE decision-makers for putting her in such a spot so early in her career and spoke of what she wanted to take away from her time working with Ripley.

"I think [I learned] a lot of things, I think one for me, timing in that match. I was so nervous, I think that I was just like a little scatterbrain and I think she is so calm, cool, and collected, and I think that's the coolest thing about her."