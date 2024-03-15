WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Touches On The Dudley Boyz Being 'Created To Lose'

Former WWE star Bully Ray has explained why Paul Heyman had him and D-Von Dudley lose often in ECW.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that Heyman gave him and D-Von Dudley an opportunity in ECW, building them into something that was "so unique." But, he added that the Dudley Boyz were built only to lose and that they only won matches he called insignificant.

"We would beat Dreamer and Sandman every night, but no world titles were on the line," Bully Ray said. "Every time Paul put a world championship on us was for us to drop it because he knew that any babyface team that beat the Dudleys instantly became credible. And this is not my words, this is Paul's words on how he built us. Paul knew he could beat us every single night, 'But as long as I gave Bubba the microphone the next night, everything would be fine, because he would get all the heat back.'"

The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, debuted in ECW in April 1996 at Massacre on Queens Boulevard and won their first championship in ECW in March 1997 from The Eliminators and went on to feud with the team, consisting of John Kronus and Perry Saturn. The duo had eight ECW World Tag Team Championships reigns, the most in the title's history.

The "Godfather of Extreme," Paul Heyman, will be entering the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, with Bully Ray calling the induction "well deserved" not just for his contribution to ECW, but pro wrestling as a whole.