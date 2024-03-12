WWE Raw 3/11/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

I feel like I need to start this out by saying I have really enjoyed Maxxine's work since she linked up with Chad Gable and Otis and ditched the whole Maximum Male Models thing. Of course, she's green. She hasn't had many singles matches, or just straight-up any kind of match, on the main roster. But, that's her gimmick. She's learning from Gable, Otis, and now, Ivy Nile. I really like that and you can see that she's trying and enjoys what she does. Well, I suppose most of us can see that, except the rude fans who berated poor Maxxine recently at a house show. As a ticket-buying fan attending these shows, I obviously encourage booing and cheering of whoever you like, whether you're cheering a heel, booing a face, or what have you. But if you've seen these social media videos of the "fans," and I use that term loosely, telling this poor woman to "not come back," you've crossed a line of being straight-up rude to another human being who is trying her best and is putting her body on the line to go out there and entertain the masses, whether she's what you deem "good enough" or not. There's a real person behind the character, and I think some of these people in attendance at shows tend to forget that.

So, to have Candice LaRae turn heel on Maxxine and scream in her face in the ring during LaRae and Indi Hartwell's match against Maxxine and Nile, was just uncomfortable. Her telling Maxxine she wasn't good enough and she didn't belong there was just kind of gross, knowing what Maxxine probably felt getting berated by fans the other week. LaRae even went as far as to say to Maxxine that what the women in the locker room say about her is worse, and it just, as the kids say, straight up gave me the ick. Of course, I know it's all a storyline, but it's one of those real-life instances that I think WWE didn't need to put in a storyline to begin with. At least in this regime of WWE, I would think it was okayed by Maxxine before they decided to run with it, but I suppose these days, you never know.

For LaRae, this heel turn seems to be a testament to just how weak the women's tag team division is in WWE. Her heel turn was pretty out of left field to me, like they just needed a different story to spice up the division, and threw it on to LaRae, who's always been depicted as a babyface in fairy wings, for no particular reason. She doesn't even have a heel look to me, overall. I guess I have to see how this plays out. It certainly won't be at WrestleMania in a little over three weeks, that's for sure, unless these women get a spot on the pre-show. With now writing out that sentence, I think WWE should do that, and give Maxxine her flowers for learning and growing in the most difficult way, trial by fire, and for LaRae a payoff to this turn.