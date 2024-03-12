WWE's Corey Graves Opens Up On Transitioning From Color Commentary To Play By Play

"WWE SmackDown" commentator Corey Graves has discussed his transition from being a color commentator to a play-by-play announcer in WWE and the difficulties he's faced in his new role.

Graves was a recent guest on Awful Announcing's "Short and to the Point" podcast, where he was asked about his new role in WWE.

"I think overall the most exciting aspect is it's something new. I'm comfortable with it to an extent, having worked alongside Michael Cole for all these years. Cole really had me from day one as far as what he would like me to become as a broadcaster. Even back as an analyst I learned everything sort of the Michael Cole style — the outlines, the X's and O's," said Graves.

The "SmackDown" announcer said that he never envisioned being a commentator when he started his WWE career over a decade ago, but is excited about his new role. He added that he has to do a lot more preparation than before to add some backstory to WWE storylines.

"I got so comfortable as an analyst that I did very little to zero prep before the shows. Every once in a while, if it was a big premium live event or for the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, etc., I would do a little homework, maybe drum up some backstories that people hadn't been so familiar with. But now I actually have a lot of work to do. My workday begins when I get to the building on Fridays and that's weirdly enough exciting for me," revealed the former "WWE NXT" star.