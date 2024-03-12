Kevin Nash Explains Why He Stayed Home Instead Of Attending Sting's Final AEW Match

At AEW Revolution 2024, Sting performed in the ring for the final time. Various wrestling legends were in attendance at the historic Greensboro Coliseum to witness "The Icon's" retirement bout, including Diamond Dallas Page, Magnum T.A., Lex Luger, Scotty Riggs, and Nikita Koloff. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat also served as the special guest timekeeper for Sting's final bow. Meanwhile, Kevin Nash revealed that Sting wanted him to be involved in the event. However, Nash, who recently denied he had signed a new deal with WWE, said on "Kliq This" that he could have attended, but ultimately passed on the opportunity because he didn't want to sit in an arena with thousands of fans.

"I don't care if it's the Sting seating area," Nash explained. "I've still got to get in and out of the building. It's like, 'I don't want to go.'" The WWE Hall of Famer added that nobody was coming to see him for Sting's retirement match. "Therefore, I don't need to be there," Nash said.

Sting's retirement match saw the WCW legend and Darby Allin retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a tornado tag team bout. Notably, Sting ended his in-ring career by going undefeated in Tony Khan's promotion. Before that clash, Sting, Allin, AEW boss Khan, Ric Flair, and AEW commentators Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone were all gifted commemorative baseball bats by the Greensboro Coliseum to mark the special occasion.

