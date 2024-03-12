Kevin Nash On What Sting Asked Him For Final Match At AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has disclosed that he was asked by Sting to be physically involved in his retirement match at AEW Revolution.

Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, revealed that "The Icon" contacted him about his involvement in his final match against The Young Bucks, and asked him what he could do physically in the ring.

"For some reason, people think that Paul (Triple H) told me I couldn't go. My thing was I'm a WWE guy," explained Nash. "When this thing first came to fruition, I got contacted by Sting and he was telling me what he wanted to do, and then in that same breath, he said, 'What can you do physicality-wise?' And I was just like ... so if anybody wants to know why Kevin Nash was at home, that's why."

Nash had previously stated that he declined to be part of the event due to his association with WWE. He later clarified that he is a "WWE guy," while he is also not fond of attending pro wrestling events, which is why he wasn't involved in the show.

Sting's final match, where he teamed with Darby Allin to successfully defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks, saw several pro wrestling legends in the crowd. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Lex Luger, Magnum TA, and Nikita Koloff were in the audience for the match, while Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat were ringside for "The Stinger's" final bout.