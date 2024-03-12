Kevin Nash On What Sting Asked Him For Final Match At AEW Revolution
WWE Hall of Famer Sting has disclosed that he was asked by Sting to be physically involved in his retirement match at AEW Revolution.
Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, revealed that "The Icon" contacted him about his involvement in his final match against The Young Bucks, and asked him what he could do physically in the ring.
"For some reason, people think that Paul (Triple H) told me I couldn't go. My thing was I'm a WWE guy," explained Nash. "When this thing first came to fruition, I got contacted by Sting and he was telling me what he wanted to do, and then in that same breath, he said, 'What can you do physicality-wise?' And I was just like ... so if anybody wants to know why Kevin Nash was at home, that's why."
Nash had previously stated that he declined to be part of the event due to his association with WWE. He later clarified that he is a "WWE guy," while he is also not fond of attending pro wrestling events, which is why he wasn't involved in the show.
Sting's final match, where he teamed with Darby Allin to successfully defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks, saw several pro wrestling legends in the crowd. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Lex Luger, Magnum TA, and Nikita Koloff were in the audience for the match, while Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat were ringside for "The Stinger's" final bout.
Nash on potential lawsuits from glass spot
Kevin Nash also touched upon the use of glass in the match at AEW Revolution, revealing how the shards of the glass cut some audience members. He seemingly wasn't comfortable being involved in angles that involved glass and the potential lawsuits that could've resulted from injuries to the fans.
"On top of that, you've got people going through glass and whether it's rigged glass or whether it's not ... I talked to somebody that is a friend of mine that said that the shards of that glass, whether it was candy-coated, safety, whatever, cut people that were in the crowd," said Nash. "All you need is somebody to get some kind of an injury, and I've been in the ring before when people have gotten injured, and I promise you they're not going to sue AEW — they're going to sue AEW and all the independent contractors that are involved in the match."
The NWO member also stated that he was afraid for his friend's health, which is the reason why he also didn't watch Ric Flair's final match.
"I was at Ric Flair's retirement match but I didn't go to the match because I didn't want ... I was worried for Ric's health. I said, 'The last thing I want to do is see something happen to one of my friends.' That was the same thing with this."
Nash reiterated once again that he could have attended the Sting retirement match but chose not to, emphasizing that it was his own decision.