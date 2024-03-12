AEW's CJ Perry Shares Social Media Message After News Of Miro Split Surfaces

Yesterday, news broke that AEW stars Miro and CJ Perry have ended their 7-year marriage, and will likely undergo the process of getting a divorce soon. Naturally, everyone took to social media to give their opinions on what went wrong, which unfortunately caught Perry's attention, who commented on the news via X. "Every time I go to twitter or @x my mental health is severely impacted. Wild. No wonder I stay off this platform"

Currently, there's no given reason for their separation, but Perry told TMZ that their split was a joint decision. This, however, hasn't stopped the online discourse claiming that Perry cheated on Miro, or that something like her highly controversial storyline with Bobby Lashley was a contributing factor in their relationship ending. These theories and more were likely what Perry was referring to in her post.

According to the TMZ report, Miro has since moved back to Bulgaria after his last TV appearance at Worlds End. His status with AEW is still up in the air, but he seemingly made a sarcastic response to reports about his injury status ahead of Revolution. Additionally, he was recently tagged in a clip of him visiting a chiropractor, which may indicate his recovery is going well. Perry also noted that the two will still continue to work at AEW, and possibly be involved in storylines together going forward. Whether or not this means that their split might make it into an onscreen angle at some point is unclear.