AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs Details Potentially Scary Situation At Home

Former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs has given an update to his fans on social media following a potentially dangerous situation where he lives. Hobbs is one of the many AEW stars who will be making the trip to Boston, Massachusetts for the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on March 13, which will then be followed by a taping of "AEW Rampage." However, had it not been for some firefighters in Hobbs' local area, he might not have even made it to the airport.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Well thank you. To the firefighters banging on my door for waking me up with a possible gas leak on my street. Good thing I'm packed off to the airport." Hobbs has not posted an update since this morning regarding the potential gas leak, but it looks as if he will be ready for whatever AEW has in store for fans in Boston tomorrow night.

The dominating AEW star has not been announced for a match at time of writing, and hasn't wrestled since coming up short in the All-Star Eight Man Scramble Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3. The winner of that match was Wardlow, who will challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship on Wednesday, but that isn't all fans have got to look forward to. Darby Allin will wrestle his final match for the promotion before heading to Mount Everest as he takes on Jay White, PAC makes his in-ring return teaming with Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston to take on The Elite, Chris Jericho and Hook will face The Gates of Agony, Willow Nightingale goes one-on-one with Riho, and there could be a surprise in the form of Mercedes Mone, who has been teasing an AEW debut for some time.