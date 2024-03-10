Mercedes Mone Opens Up About Healing From 2023 Injury, 'Big Business' Plans In 2024

Mercedes Mone will reportedly debut in AEW on this week's "Dynamite: Big Business" show. However, the former WWE Superstar has revealed that her latest injury almost kept her out of the game for good. While speaking to "The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast," Mone discussed her spell on the sidelines and how her in-ring career could have ended.

"I was told that this is a career-ending injury. And I screamed at my doctor and surgeon. I said, 'No, it's not.' I'm going to come back really soon and I'm going to have just the greatest time, the greatest matches, the greatest career that I've had yet, because I see it and I feel it, I know it."

Mone sustained an ankle injury during her match with Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence 2023. The setback kept her out of action for close to a year, but she appears to have healed and is now looking forward to the next stage of her career. The former WWE star said that these past few months were an eye-opening experience for her, and it's helped her appreciate the sport even more.

"I've spent the past 10 months thinking about how much unfinished business I have in wrestling and how much I was on a hunger tour goal. I was so focused and just so ready for my plans to succeed in 2023 and for that to happen to me, it taught me so much about life and it just taught me that I needed to even, I guess, slow down even more and to heal."

While the next stage of her career will be with AEW, "The Mandalorian" star hasn't ruled out a return to her old stomping grounds. Mone promises to return to WWE someday, noting that she has unfinished business there.

