Bronson Reed Reacts To Gauntlet Match Loss On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Sami Zayn earned the right to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 by winning a 6-man gauntlet match. After that bout, Bronson Reed, who also participated in the gauntlet, reacted to missing out on another big opportunity on social media. He wrote on X, "No chamber. No mania. How the mighty have fallen."

No mania. How the mighty have fallen. — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) March 12, 2024

It's certainly been a testing year so far for the Australian-born wrestler. Back in January, Reed was tossed out of the men's Royal Rumble match by Omos. Two nights later on "Raw," the former NJPW star tasted defeat against Jey Uso. Following a victory over Apollo Crews on "WWE Main Event," Reed was denied a place in the men's Elimination Chamber match in his home country thanks to Bobby Lashley, who defeated him in a qualifying match. Reacting to missing out on performing in Australia, Reed apologized to his family on social media for failing them. However, it was later revealed that Reed became a father while WWE was down under, hence the reason why he was not used for the show.

Moving forward, it's unclear what path Reed will take heading into WrestleMania. It was announced last night that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship would be defended in a six-pack ladder match at "The Show of Shows," and Reed could find himself participating in that bout if he can find himself a viable tag team partner. Meanwhile, Lashley did offer Reed the first shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship if he won the men's Elimination Chamber and defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. With the pair currently without opponents for "The Show of Shows," the door is open for the behemoths to collide once again, although it appears "The All Mighty" will be busy with The Final Testament. That being said, Reed may have to settle for a spot in the yet-to-be-announced annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "WrestleMania SmackDown" for the second consecutive year.