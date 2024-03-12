AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/9/24

With no WWE PLEs set on the docket until NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 40 this April, "AEW Collision" is back to having largely clear skies every Saturday night. That was helpful for the go-home show for AEW Revolution two Saturdays ago, which saw ratings return to normal levels. That trend continued this past Saturday for "Collision," aside from a slight dip in total viewership.

Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 422K total viewers, along with 0.13 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. As noted, total viewership saw a small decline, dropping 6% from the previous week's 455K number. However, the 18-49 demo remained steady, with 0.13 equaling the previous week's number. Both total viewership and 18-49 remained in the realm of the four-week average, with the former only down 4% from 444K, while 18-49 remained even.

"Collision" began with the first half of the Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor match drawing a show-high 465K total viewers, along with a show-low 152K viewers (0.12) in 18-49. After drawing a nearly identical 455K and 161K (0.12) for the second half of Danielson-Taylor in QH2, the show would settle in for QH's 3, 4, 5, and 6, averaging 424K total viewers and 0.13 in 18-49, with the show drawing it's second highest 18-49 in QH4, with 0.14 (179K viewers) tuning in.

The show would reach its low point in total viewership in QH7, with the Mistico vs. Angelico bout, along with an ad break, drawing 377K viewers and 0.12 (155K) in 18-49, the second lowest number in the demo. However, numbers jumped back up for the main event Atlanta Street Fight between Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and the House of Black, drawing 422K total viewers, and 0.14 (183K viewers) in 18-49, the high point for the demo.