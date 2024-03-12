WWE Star Jey Uso Discusses What Split From Brother Has Done For Jimmy's Career

The Usos might be one of the most dominant tag teams in modern wrestling, but ever since their split the two men have been showcasing what they're capable of as singles stars, which Jey Uso admits has been, "pretty cool."

"Once we separated we kind of just elevated in our own way. I've been doing my own thing on "Raw," and my brother Jimmy is over there like he's breaking out of his shell," Uso told "Battleground Podcast." "He's funny, he's a funny dude for real, so to see him on TV being him he's really cracking and laughing and hitting jokes, and then he will switch it back to being mean or whatever, I like that." Jimmy has been pushing his comedic abilities on the blue brand, even when he's been involved in serious segments with The Bloodline he can be seen smiling and laughing. While Jey has been getting more in-ring time, he believes that the split has been beneficial: "I don't think people would've gotten to see that if we never split."

However, there will be no time for jokes at WrestleMania 40 if Jimmy accepts the challenge his younger brother proposed on "WWE Raw" this week. Jey took to the mic to call out his former tag team partner, officially challenging him to a singles match at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," with fans now patiently awaiting his response.

