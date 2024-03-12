WWE Star The Rock Ponders Attacking A Naked John Cena At The Oscars

This past Sunday, The Academy Awards took place, with WWE performers John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson making separate appearances. Cena's segment, in particular, drew eyeballs, as the "Peacemaker" star appeared nearly naked on stage. Following the event, Johnson was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and the Oscars host revealed that he saw Johnson chatting with Cena backstage. According to Kimmel, it was a missed opportunity for Johnson to attack Cena as a way to promote WWE WrestleMania 40.

"A half-naked John Cena isn't the guy I want to attack in that moment," Johnson replied, laughing.

In response, Kimmel asked if Johnson would prefer Cena fully naked before he attacked, with Johnson jokingly confirming that to be true.

Johnson appeared at Sunday's Oscars ceremony alongside another WWE alum, pop superstar Bad Bunny. Together, the two presented the award for Best International Feature Film. This year, the award went to the holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest."

Cena, meanwhile, was on hand to present the award for Best Costume Design, with the irony being that the actor was hardly wearing anything at all. Following a bit of banter between Cena and Kimmel, Cena awarded the trophy to "Poor Things" costume designer Holly Waddington.

As Johnson's WrestleMania plans solidify, with The Rock set to team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of the show, it's still unclear if Cena will be present at this year's big event. Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE has hope Cena will be available for WrestleMania 40, leaving the door open for either a match or just an onscreen appearance.

