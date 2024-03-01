Backstage Report On John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 40 Status

Last year, John Cena returned to WWE for a memorable run during the SAG strike, culminating in a singles loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel in November. Not long after the strike came to an end, Cena departed once again, returning to his primary career in Hollywood. However, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena showing up at WWE WrestleMania 40 isn't out of the question.

While nothing has been signed as of yet, there is reportedly hope within WWE that Cena could make an appearance, even though filming for the second season of "Peacemaker" is set to begin soon. Because of this, even if Cena does have something to do at WrestleMania, it's unlikely that it will be anything that could risk injury.

Whether or not Cena is on the show is dependent on his acting schedule. If WWE has an opportunity to use Cena, the Newsletter states that they want to do something "fun, short, and memorable" but at the same time offer some substance for the audience.

This year's WrestleMania will take place on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Just over a month out from the two-night event, there are four matches currently scheduled, including a long-awaited rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, Cena's old rival Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently made his return to WWE and has teased wrestling at this year's big event, though it's not yet clear how that will play out. The leading idea is that Johnson and Reigns will team up to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one, but that has yet to be confirmed.