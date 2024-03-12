Update On WWE Fan's WrestleMania 38 Lawsuit

There has been an update regarding a lawsuit filed against WWE by a fan surrounding an incident that occurred at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas in 2022. On January 12, 2023, a man by the name of Marvin Jackson filed a lawsuit against WWE over alleged injuries he sustained while attending WrestleMania 38. Jackson claimed that he lost hearing in his left ear following a pyrotechnics blast that happened as part of the event, and was looking for financial compensation in the region of $1 Million, which included extra expenses that would have come with the jury trial that Jackson was also seeking.

According to PWInsider, Jackson hasn't had much luck with his lawsuit, as it has been ordered back to arbitration, meaning that there would technically be no need for a trial. An arbitrator would look at the arguments of both parties, before coming to an agreement called "an award," that both parties would either have to agree with, or can be enforced on a party that doesn't agree with the decision by law.

The order was made on March 8, 2024, when The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit agreed with WWE's argument that Jackson knew what he was getting into when he attended WrestleMania 38. However, Jackson argued that the binding terms of service between the supplier (WWE) and customer (Jackson) shouldn't be valid, as a relative of his was the one who bought the ticket. This development follows the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas initially dismissing the lawsuit with prejudice. This means that Jackson couldn't bring the same lawsuit back to the same court. However, he chose to appeal the decision, only to now reach the same conclusion, forced arbitration with WWE.