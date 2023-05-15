Plaintiff In Dismissed Pyro Deafness Lawsuit Against WWE Files Notice Of Appeal

There's been yet another wrinkle in WrestleMania 38 attendee Marvin Jackson's lawsuit against WWE, which was dismissed last week. Jackson sued WWE in January, alleging that he's suffered permanent hearing loss by virtue of being seated too closely to loud pyrotechnic explosions, and before long, the issue turned to whether or not he was bound by the terms of purchasing his ticket, as his nephew bought them. A federal judge ruled last week that, based on a variety of caselaw stemming from similar disputes, Jackson is indeed bound by the terms of service, meaning that he had agreed to litigate all claims arising from WrestleMania in mandatory binding arbitration instead of a public court, and the case was dismissed.

It turns out, though, that the public side of this fight is not over: Shortly after the ruling and dismissal, Jackson's lawyer filed notice to appeal the ruling. (The existence of the appeal was first reported by PWInsider.com.) That's not the actual appeal yet, though, so it's not yet known what the legal strategy would be to defeat the many direct precedents cited by the judge in the district court ruling.