WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Says This Von Erich Wasn't Easy To Work With

The Von Erich wrestling family left behind a major legacy, due to both the tragic deaths of most of the family members and their accolades or potential in pro wrestling. However, according to Ted DiBiase on "Everybody's Got A Pod," not every member of the family was easy to work with. DiBiase notably had a brief feud with Kerry Von Erich in the early '90s, but admitted it wasn't easy working with "The Texas Tornado."

"Kerry was ... a nice kid for sure. But he wasn't real easy to work with. I mean, the Von Erichs grew up in the wrestling business, but it's hard to explain ... The matches I had with Kerry, I think they were okay, but I don't think I ever had an exceptional match with Kerry Von Erich." Despite his criticisms about working with Von Erich, DiBiase still praised him for how he was able to continue competing at a high level even after he lost his foot in a motorcycle accident. "He had an accident where he lost a foot, right? That was, to me, that was pretty good. The fact that he could do that? It was impressive for sure. I didn't socialize with Kerry, I don't know what all he was doing, assuming that he was taking pills and what-have-you."

Sadly, Von Erich died by suicide in 1993, but his battle with substance abuse has become an often-talked-about topic in the industry. Von Erich's last surviving brother, Kevin Von Erich, notably commented on the dark path wrestling could lead you on, and speculated the circumstances that ultimately led to his brother's fate.

