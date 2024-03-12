Rob Van Dam Discusses Paul Heyman As Part Of WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 Class

With WrestleMania 40 taking place in Philadelphia, it was only right that ECW had some representation when it comes to the WWE Hall of Fame, and who better to induct than the man who helped orchestrate the chaos than Paul Heyman? Someone who knew Heyman very well is Rob Van Dam, who opened up on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast about how good it to see Heyman getting the respect he deserves.

"I think it's really cool," Van Dam said. "I think that it's giving him his well deserved flowers. I worked with Paul obviously in ECW so I have that perspective of him, with his hands-on skills of building superstars, helping talent find their way in and connect with their skills, and maybe even–or definitely exposing some of their weaknesses so they know about it. He's just always been that guy who obviously say ECW wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for him, the 'whole f'n show' wouldn't have happened if if wasn't for Paul."

Van Dam explained that sometimes when he would speak with people in WWE after he first joined from ECW, he didn't get the sense that a lot of people respected him, or any of the other extreme alumni. However, that was apparently never the case with Heyman.

"When I was in WWE with Paul too, I really got a kick out of seeing the WWE wrestlers giving Paul the same respect that we did in ECW." Van Dam claimed that some of the top stars in the company would go to Heyman for advice given the success he had in ECW.

