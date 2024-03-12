KSI Opens Up About Taking An RKO From Randy Orton On WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, United States Champion Logan Paul revealed that his energy and hydration drink company – PRIME – would serve as WWE's first-ever center-ring sponsor. Upon this announcement, Paul invited his business partner, and fellow social media personality, KSI to join him in the "WWE SmackDown" ring to commemorate. Unfortunately, their celebration was cut short by the arrival of Randy Orton, who delivered a thunderous RKO to KSI. On the latest episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast, KSI recalled his experience in taking the legendary finishing move.

"Honestly, [it was] one of the best things I've ever done in my life. He f***ed me up," KSI said. "You can see that he grabbed my head and slammed me into his bicep. My nose is smushed. My lip got cut up. The inside of my lip is just like destroyed from my teeth slamming into his bicep. I was just like, 'F***" because it hurts. It f***ing hurts."

This isn't the first time KSI has found himself on the receiving end of a wrestling move. Last year, KSI, dressed as a blue PRIME bottle, accompanied Paul to his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. After revealing KSI's identity was revealed, Paul situated Rollins on the nearby commentary desk, aiming to nail him with a frog splash. Upon his descent, however, Rollins pulled KSI into Paul's path instead, causing both Paul and KSI to crash through the table.

Considering that KSI has now been in the crosshairs of a few WWE Superstars, Paul and "Impaulsive" co-host Mike Majlak suggested the idea of KSI becoming a future United States Champion. In response, KSI indicated that he is open to making sporadic appearances for the company, but not in a full-time capacity.

"I like to see myself as the Shane McMahon of WWE ... I don't mind getting a Stone Cold Stunner," KSI said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.