Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Likes AEW Dynamite's New Color Scheme

AEW kickstarted a brand new season last week on "AEW Dynamite," and that saw plenty of changes take place. With a new theme song, stage design, and color scheme being debuted there was a lot to take in, and it was the latter that Eric Bischoff admitted to liking.

"I love the colors, I know that sounds really weird but I think AEW needed something to make it pop visually," he said on "83 Weeks." "When I watch AEW sometimes I feel like I'm sitting in the arena watching it, and that's how I like to watch television. If I'm watching wrestling I want to feel like I'm in the arena, I don't want to feel like I sometimes do with WWE." Bischoff believes watching WWE can sometimes feel like a Disney presentation of wrestling viewed on an IMAX screen, as it is so perfectly produced. However, even though he liked the new color choices by AEW, he believes the company still has an issue with the overall vibrancy, and that is down to the talent themselves.

"So much of the talent looks like they've not given any thought into their gimmick," he said. "You've got so much of the talent showing up in jeans and ripped-up gear. The lack of color, there's a void of character sometimes because everybody kind of dresses the same and looks the same and looks like they get their gear at Walmart." However, Bischoff does feel that the new color combination of the set did brighten things up for AEW, while he was also impressed with the LED board the company introduced, calling the changes a good move.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.