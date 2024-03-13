Why Mark Henry Says Now Is The Time For WWE To Have A Relationship With AEW

The ongoing conflict between AEW and WWE has been consistently heating up since 2019, with the promotions seemingly entering into bidding wars over the biggest free agents in wrestling. On "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry proposed that now is the best time for the two promotions to finally begin working with one another.

The Rock has notably involved himself in the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, and things recently escalated when Rhodes slapped Rock after he made remarks against his family. According to Henry, that needed to happen, but it opens up the door for collaboration. "Well, we definitely needed to see it. And as far as there being an opportunity for a working relationship, which Triple H said a year and change ago, that they're open for a working relationship with AEW."

Henry noted how nothing along these lines have happened, but now would be the time to foster a deal to bring in Dustin Rhodes for a WrestleMania 40 appearance to push up the stakes. However, the clock is ticking on any potential deal. "It's yet to be seen, but they were open for it. This is the time, if you ever were going to do it, try to get it done, you've got four weeks." Dustin has notably been publicly reacting to Cody's story since last year's WrestleMania. When Cody won the Royal Rumble this year, "The Natural" urged his brother to "finish the story," but other than keeping up with the angle, there's no real indication he'll be able to open the Forbidden Door, if only for one appearance.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.