AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Brother Cody's WWE Royal Rumble Victory

Cody Rhodes secured his place in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 this past weekend by winning the 2024 men's Royal Rumble, achieving the feat for a second year in a row. It ensured that the "American Nightmare" ticked the next step off the list in his attempt to finish his story, and it wasn't just his loyal WWE fans who were happy to see it.

His brother and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes reacted to the victory on X by saying, "I love you brother!! NOW GO #FinishTheStory #RhodesLegacy"

"The Natural" has been a vocal supporter of his younger brother's attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from the moment he returned to the company, and while Cody was unable to achieve that at WWE WrestleMania 39, he will at least get the opportunity to right that wrong.

Even with the recent return of The Rock, which led to speculation of him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 — a match which is reportedly still happening at some point in the future — Cody is seemingly set to be the man who faces the "Tribal Chief." While it has yet to be made official by the company, Cody did immediately point to Reigns in the ring after winning the Rumble and said he'd challenge him during the post-Rumble presser.

It was a clear sign of Cody's' intent, and clearly, his older brother is going to be supporting him in that journey. Cody has had to work for this opportunity, but Dustin admitted after his brother's defeat last 'Mania that he liked that WWE was making him earn it.