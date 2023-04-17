Dustin Rhodes Says He Likes That WWE Is Making Cody Earn The World Championship

Just over two weeks ago, Cody Rhodes wrestled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 night two. The outcome saw Reigns retain, continuing his dominant run as the company's world champion. Reaction to Rhodes' loss, both inside the industry and from fans, has been mixed, to say the least. Many have claimed Rhodes' loss was a wasted opportunity, while others see it as an exciting angle leading to a satisfying title victory down the line.

One person close to Rhodes who's ultimately happy about the decision is his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Dustin shared that he was initially frustrated with the match's result, but has come around to feeling positive regarding the situation.

"They're making him pay for it now," Dustin said. "They're making him earn it, and I like that. I do. I like that, because once you put the title on him, where are you going?" Dustin also shared that he is both proud and slightly jealous of his younger brother, as Cody is currently on the road to achieving what he and his father were never able to do — win a world championship in WWE.

"I'm extremely proud of him," Dustin continued. "I wish him the best, and he's going to be world champion — I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion." The AEW star stated that Cody will have to continue stepping up his game to achieve the big win, but he believes the company will be able to build up the same level of hype when the time comes to put the championship on Cody.