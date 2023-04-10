Madusa Calls Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania 39 Loss 'The Best Angle Ever'

Many fans were left in shock and awe after WrestleMania 39, when Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After "The American Nightmare" returned on a mission to "finish the story" by capturing the top prize in WWE in honor of his father and family, he arguably lost the biggest match of his career. However, some found the loss necessary in order for Rhodes to face some adversity in his latest run. And one of those people appears to be WWE Hall of Famer Madusa.

During an appearance on "Ten Count" to promote her new book, Madusa mentioned that her long-time friend and mentor Paul Heyman had written the foreword. But speaking of "The Wise Man" and The Bloodline, the former WWE Women's Champion shared that she loved everything involving Rhodes at "The Grandest Stage of Them All." She even showed support for the more recent developments between him and Brock Lesnar.

"It was the best angle ever," she said. "Now, y'all probably won't agree with me, but I'm telling you [it's] either two things: It was the best receipt to Cody Rhodes or it was the best booking ever. [It's either] just a big old receipt and when his contract's done his ass is out or it's gonna be the best angle ever, especially when [things went down] on 'Monday Night Raw' with Brock [Lesnar]. I thought that was brilliant."

Time will tell which outcome will play out in the long run, but Vince McMahon's company ribbing a Rhodes isn't so far-fetched. They cited Dusty's polka dots and "The Million Dollar Man's" valet Virgil as examples.

