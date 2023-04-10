Brock Lesnar Turning On Cody Rhodes Will Have Kevin Nash Watching WWE Raw Tonight

Last Monday's "WWE Raw" the night after WrestleMania 39 was largely forgettable. However, the show's finish kicked off a yet-to-be-explained feud between Brock Lesnar and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. "The Beast" laid waste to Rhodes as the program went off the air, creating at least one interested fan in what they've got going on between the two: Kevin Nash.

"Brock is f***ing — I mean, Jesus, he's so f***ing special," Nash said on "Kliq This." "He lands him [Rhodes] as about perfect as you can land him on those [steel steps]."

Lesnar delivered a series of suplexes and F5s to Rhodes, absolutely decimating him one night after he had lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. However, it was the final F5 that truly impressed Nash — Rhodes out cold yet perfectly arranged atop the center of the steel steps in the middle of the ring. "He takes you off his shoulder and basically holds you in the air to make sure that you're gonna f***ing land where he wants you to," Nash added.

Over the weekend, Rhodes teased on Instagram that he'll be looking to address his future tonight on "Raw." Meanwhile, Lesnar being added to the mix the night after WrestleMania 39 makes all the sense in the world to Nash. "The logic for me is there's never going to be a 'Monday Night Raw' that has more eyes on it probably in the next eight months," he continued. "Put it this way, I know for a fact Monday, I'm going to watch to figure out what the f***'s going on."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.