Bully Ray Credits Triple H For Putting 'A Lot Of Shine' On This WWE Singles Title

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022, GUNTHER has turned the fortunes of the title around, setting the record for the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion in history, while having high-caliber matches in the process. As a result, the title has become a prize sought after by many within the WWE, leading to a gauntlet match last night on "Raw" that saw Sami Zayn emerge victorious over Chad Gable to earn an IC Title shot against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40.

The restoration of the Intercontinental Title's prestige hasn't gone lost on many within wrestling, including Bully Ray. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully gave the bulk of the credit to the title's restoration not to GUNTHER, but to the man currently spearheading WWE's creative direction.

"The championship is hot because once Triple H fully took over creative, even before he fully took it over, even when Vince disappeared the first time, I felt that they were putting a lot of shine and heaping a lot of praise and credibility on the IC Championship," Bully said. "Vince came back, GUNTHER was still staying the course, Vince leaves again, and I think Hunter has really put the pedal to the metal with this championship.

"Because I believe he believes that if there is a championship out there, it has to mean something. You know how I feel about championships of professional wrestling. There are entirely too many championships that mean absolutely nothing and don't have a carved-out identity. The IC Championship now has a definitive, carved-out identity, the same for us when we were kids."

