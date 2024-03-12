WWE Star The Rock Opens Up About Presenting At The Academy Awards

On March 10, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted its 96th Academy Awards ceremony, honoring several 2023 films with awards in 23 different categories. One of this year's celebrity guests was former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who presented the award for Best International Feature Film alongside Latin recording artist (and 2023 WWE Backlash performer) Bad Bunny. The next day, Johnson appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to detail his 2024 Academy Awards experience.

"That's the fun part about the Oscars, is you get to see all your old friends, you meet new friends. When I was backstage, I ran into a whole bunch of Hollywood icons that I had never met before," Johnson said. "I met Al [Pacino] – first time I met him. Awesome, great to meet him. Gave him a hug, gave him a kiss. He says 'I love your work, Rock.' [I say], 'Thank you. Of course, I love yours too. Good to meet you.' I met Sam Rockwell, one of my favorite actors. I love Sam. We talked about 'Hey let's work together one day.' I met Sally Field. I said, 'I'm so sorry to interrupt. I have to give you a big hug,' and she was like 'You better come in here and give me the biggest hug.' I gave her a hug. It was awesome."

As Johnson prepared to exit the venue, he also ran into long-time actress Rita Moreno, whose on-screen career spans eight decades. Upon greeting Moreno, Johnson noted that it was an honor to meet her, to which Moreno responded with a courteous hello. Before Johnson departed, though, Moreno jokingly instructed him to "sit down and f***ing talk to [her]." Naturally, Johnson complied.

