Booker T Lays Out One Thing He Doesn't Was To See WWE Do With Jade Cargill

It's been almost six months since Jade Cargill traded All Elite Wrestling for World Wrestling Entertainment, and the former AEW TBS Champion has only made one appearance for WWE so far, in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. Cargill did have some notable moments in the Rumble match, including a stare-down with Bianca Belair, someone who fans of both WWE and AEW have wished to see Cargill face or possibly even team with. During a special live edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T said it wouldn't be smart to start Cargill in a tag team.

"It might be but I wouldn't book it," Booker said. "For me it's not a good look to have any alliances with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at this moment where Jade hasn't done anything yet. She hasn't set foot in the ring from a singles perspective, now you're putting her in a tag team? Me personally? I wouldn't book that match."

Booker sees both Cargill and Belair as singles stars long-term, and while a potential partnership could crop up at some point down the road, keeping them separate is what the two-time Hall of Famer felt would be best. Neither Cargill or Belair have currently got a match signed for WrestleMania 40, but as the card starts to take shape and fans become more hungry to see the Cargill in action, it could be a matter of time before fans find out who the former TBS Champion's next test is against.

Please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.