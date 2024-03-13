Booker T Discusses AEW's Suspension Of Wrestler Sammy Guevara

Former AEW TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara, has officially been suspended for his part in Jeff Hardy's recent injury during their clash in an episode of "AEW Rampage." In light of the news, Booker T commented on Guevara's suspension during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, feeling it didn't make much sense to him.

"Why suspend somebody for having a bad spill? That's what I'm trying to figure out," Booker wondered. "I'm not advocating for guys to go out there and just continue working. I mean, do spots and, you know, where they can hurt someone." Booker, however, pointed out that he's not advocating for guys to do whatever they want and pointed out how frequent accidents occur in wrestling.

"That's not what I'm saying, but I'm just saying accidents happen all the time. I don't know, I don't know what the protocol in AEW is," Booker explained. The official report on Guevara's suspension was due to him forgoing the company's concussion protocol, but it's unclear whether this was a miscommunication or a direct decision from Guevara.

Elsewhere in the wrestling industry, Booker's fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash also gave his take on the suspension during an episode of his podcast, saying he felt the punishment was harsh. There is no word on when Guevara will return to AEW programming.

