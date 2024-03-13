John Cena Confirms Hard Out For WWE In-Ring Career

Retirement is always a tricky subject to talk about in professional wrestling, as performers always think they've hung up their boots, but the limelight and roar of the crowds brings them back into the ring for one more match. However, it seems as if that won't be happening with former WWE Champion John Cena.

Cena recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his upcoming movie "Ricky Stanicky," and the two of them got into a conversation about touring, something Clarkson knows all about being a musician. Clarkson asked Cena if he was still aiming to call it quits with wrestling when he turns 50, to which Cena agreed. "50 is my absolute line in the sand," Cena said. "I would like to try to do it before that, but at 50 I'm just going to tweet out like 'peace out, see ya!' That's it, I'm good."

The former WWE Champion was born on April 23, 1977, meaning that at time of writing, fans still have just over three years left where Cena could return to the ring for one more run. However, Cena admitted that while he was once very passionate about WWE, he's got his mind fixed on other things these days. "I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7, and I'm very grateful, but I've grown and there's a lot of other avenues I'm curious about in life, and certainly being a great husband and partner is one of those." Cena spent a large amount of time in WWE during 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike preventing many Hollywood productions from filming, but since an agreement was made in October 2023, Cena has put a renewed focus on his acting career.

