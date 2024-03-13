Why Bully Ray Says Cody Rhodes 'Missed A Moment' On WWE SmackDown

Last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" saw Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accept Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns' challenge for a high-stakes tag team match on the first night of WrestleMania 40. During that segment, Rhodes slapped Rock in the face, getting his revenge on the wrestler-turned-actor for slapping him in the face at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. Despite the explosive drama, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels Rhodes "missed just one little moment" during that in-ring promo.

"When Rock tells Cody that he's 20 years apart from Dustin and Teal, Rock tells Cody, 'That's because you were never meant to be here,' or 'Never meant to be born,' or something like that," Bully explained on "Busted Open Radio. "'You were a mistake.' Now, a man is telling another man that your father didn't really mean to have you. Your mother didn't really mean to have you ... When you think about that, that's heavy words ... When Rock told Cody he was a mistake, Cody heard that and played to the crowd ... I don't know about you, but if anybody ever called me a mistake, I'd look that mothertrucker right in the eye, and I wouldn't move a muscle."

Bully believes Rock's words are so powerful that you'd be "almost frozen in time" because of the adrenaline. The ECW legend felt it was too scripted when Rhodes began turning to the audience after Rock made that comment about him being a mistake. For Bully, though, he would have liked to see Rock say that line and Rhodes look squarely at the former WWE Champion, never taking his eyes off him.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.