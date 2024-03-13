Kenny Omega Comments On Darby Allin's High-Risk Style In AEW

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has taken a lot of risks in his career, but even some of his most dangerous stunts are nothing compared to what Darby Allin has put himself through in recent years. During a recent Twitch stream, Omega was asked what he thought about Allin's glass spot at Revolution 2024, to which Omega stated that he was amazed by it.

"He does a stunt like every day, for real," Omega said. "I don't know why he does what he does, or how he does what he does, and when he did the glass, I was blown away because I thought 'wow, he got out of this unscathed.' Then you just start to see blood beating up on his back and I thought 'oh no ain't no unscathed about that.' But in a way, he's kind of like a cat, where you could chuck him off a skyscraper and he's going to somehow land on his feet and be completely fine." Omega made sure to mention to never throw cats off any sort of building as that would be horrible.

Despite the fact both men have been with the company since 2019, Omega and Allin have never crossed paths in the ring, let alone faced each other one-on-one. This is something Omega would like to change when he returns from illness. "When we're talking about cool, fun matches I might be able to do when I come back, if I come back, Darby I think is one of them." Omega explained that the two of them have never been part of each other's business in AEW, and have always managed to avoid each other without meaning to. However, now that Omega has been fired from The Elite, he's more than happy to take care of his own business, and Allin might be in his sights.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.