Why Mark Henry Says WWE WrestleMania 40 Is Important To The Future Of The Wrestling Industry

Cody Rhodes is set to embark on the biggest weekend of his career at WWE WrestleMania 40, main-eventing both nights of the annual pro wrestling extravaganza. Once again, the "American Nightmare" is attempting to finish his story, but WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry believes there's more than that on the line this time around.

"For the future of wrestling, for the future of Cody Rhodes, it's big. There's a lot on the table," he said on "Busted Open Radio." "Roman Reigns is Teflon, and you know what I've been seeing online a lot lately? There are a collection of people that want to see Roman take the title through and break the longest reign for holding the title." To break Hulk Hogan's 1,474 days as champion and become the longest champion in modern history, second only to Bruno Sammartino's 2,803 days overall, Reigns would need to defeat Rhodes at 'Mania. The "Tribal Chief" would still have a lot of work to do though, as he would need to be champion until September 13 to achieve that goal. However, Henry doesn't believe that will end up happening.

"I only feel like that's valuable if you're defending it. I feel like that's out the window," Henry said. "I don't have a problem whatsoever with Cody winning at WrestleMania and then we get to see a new reign get started, so let's go. I'm a Cody Crybaby, I'm all in."

