Mark Henry Discusses The Possibility Of Bloodline Rules At WWE WrestleMania 40

The story between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline recently added a new layer with major implications. 24 hours before Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two of WrestleMania 40, he and Seth Rollins will be pitted against Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a highly-anticipated night one tag team match. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be forbidden from intervening in Rhodes' subsequent title match. However, if Reigns and Johnson emerge victorious, the night two Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules," which assures nothing but interference from the Samoan Dynasty.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry weighed in on the possibility of seeing "Bloodline Rules" during the Reigns-Rhodes title match at WrestleMania 40. "Not only is it high stakes, [WWE] basically have set up a way now that the Bloodline can do whatever they want," Henry said. "I mean, don't you want fair? Everybody should be working towards fair, one-on-one, mano a mano, the title of 'The Tribal Chief' and 'The Head of The Table, and most of all, Universal Champion rolled into one. And I feel like if you allow all of this interference, it takes away from that. But that's kind of what they're gearing toward. I feel like the focus should be more on the honor of the big event rather than, what can we get away with?"

Rhodes, of course, is no stranger to The Bloodline's meddling, as The Usos, as well as Solo Sikoa, cost him his previous title opportunity against Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Heading into this year's "Shows of Shows," though, Rhodes finds himself with a human shield in the form of the aforementioned Seth Rollins.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.