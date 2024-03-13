AEW Personnel Share Cryptic Messages Ahead Of AEW Big Business

All eyes are on AEW tonight as the company presents "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," a major event that Tony Khan has been heavily hyping up for several weeks. While the boss has been dropping hints on social media, some AEW personnel have now taken to X to get people talking about tonight's show. Renee Paquette said, "S'up Bo$$ton," while Saraya then tweeted, "Hi bo$$ton."



S'up Bo$$ton — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 13, 2024

Hi bo$$ton — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 13, 2024

Of course, both of these are major hints toward Mercedes Mone potentially making her highly anticipated debut with AEW. While Khan has not confirmed that Mone will be appearing, it is something that is widely expected. The show takes place in Boston, where Mone is from, and a lot of the branding has had winks to Mone's character, such as the dollar signs and the fact her nickname is the "Legit Boss."

Mone has reportedly been under an AEW contract since at least early January, with this show seemingly being tailored around her debuting on it. She did make an appearance at All In London, where she was shown watching the event amongst the crowd at Wembley Stadium, but she hasn't competed in a match since injuring her ankle back in May of last year. Elsewhere on the show, Samoa Joe will be defending his AEW World Championship against Wardlow, while The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada will team up to face Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo. Jay White will also face Darby Allin in what will be the latter's final match before heading to climb Mount Everest.