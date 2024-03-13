Paul Walter Hauser Doesn't Think This AEW Veteran Gets Enough Credit

Dustin Rhodes made his wrestling debut in 1988, working his way from the NWA and WCW to multiple stints in WWE and, eventually, AEW. With more than 35 years in the industry, the second-generation wrestler has seen and done many things, and actor Paul Walter Hauser doesn't feel Rhodes gets enough credit. The "Richard Jewell" star shared his thoughts on the AEW veteran during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"I think Dustin Rhodes is severely underrated," Hauser said. "You watch his early 90s with him and his dad when he's in WCW, and the guys he's fighting on a regular basis — the guys he's performing with — [it's] Rick Rude, Steve Austin, Brian Pillman, Sting. I mean, even [Ric] Flair and [Arn] Anderson, those guys. He really had the greatest come-up as far as being under the learning tree of absolute murderers, including his dad."

Hauser included Rhodes in a list of his 10 favorite wrestlers, including his Mount Rushmore, which featured Sting, Bret Hart, Flair, and Rhodes' fellow AEW star Chris Jericho. However, Hauser elaborated on exactly why he rates Rhodes so highly.

"He goes to WWF and it's like he's obviously been given a spotlight, but it's also a very self-deprecating spotlight," Hauser continued. "It's a hard role to play and, just like any good actor, Dustin fully commits to Goldust."

The actor said Rhodes went on to have great matches against the likes of Triple H and Scott Hall before eventually settling into a mid-card role as a workhorse. Rhodes kept persevering, though, leading to a "resurgence" in AEW as the wrestler is now well into his 50s.

"It's insane," Hauser said of Rhodes. "The Canadian Destroyer. The Snap Powerslam. The fact that he still does the boot in the corner. I just think he's incredible."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.