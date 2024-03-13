Actor & Wrestler Paul Walter Hauser Outlines His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

Paul Walter Hauser is recognizable to many from his role in the 2019 Clint Eastwood film "Richard Jewell" or perhaps from his brief but memorable appearance in Tim Robinson's Netflix sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave." However, Hauser may also be familiar to wrestling fans from his previous WWE and AEW appearances, and the actor is planning on stepping foot in the ring once again, this time with Matt Cardona.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" ahead of his bout, Hauser laid his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestlers.

"Hogan, Rock, Flair, Austin, I think, is what I would say for the world, not my favorite," Hauser said. "My personal Mount Rushmore is Sting, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Chris Jericho."

Hauser acknowledged that he was a WCW fan growing up, likely influencing his choices. However, the actor pointed out that the inclusion of Jericho is based on the accolades from his entire career rather than nostalgia for his time in WCW.

"He's such a controversial figure right now, but Jericho reinvented himself like nobody else has," Hauser continued. "He has made things work that should not have worked."

As pointed out by Hauser, Jericho was able to find success in mid-1990s WCW, "Attitude Era" WWE, the company's "PG" era, and now in AEW. Hauser feels that Jericho is underrated as a performer and people will one day look back on his career and be amazed by what he was able to accomplish.

Hauser's match against Cardona, which Hauser promoted earlier this year at the Primetime Emmy Awards, takes place this Saturday at Wrestling REVOLVER Ready or Not. The show will eminate from Clive, Iowa, and will be available for viewers to watch at home using Triller TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.