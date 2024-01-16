Paul Walter Hauser Calls Out Former WWE Star At Primetime Emmy Awards

Actor Paul Walter Hauser made several pro wrestling references and even challenged a former WWE star after winning the Supporting Actor — Limited Anthology Series or Movie award at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

In his Emmy acceptance speech, Hauser thanked his family and friends, and also dropped some pro wrestling references, which included the NWO's Wolfpac, vowing to beat former WWE star Matt Cardona, and also shouted out AEW star Kota Ibushi. He ended his speech by referencing The Dudley Boyz's iconic "get the tables" before walking off the stage.

"I own the body, I'm about to beat Matt Cardona. Yo, Ibushi, yoga and sushi on me if you're able," Hauser said in his rhyming acceptance speech.

Paul Walter Hauser wins the award for Supporting Actor – Limited Anthology Series or Movie at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tjRLaXe6tv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Cardona, who was mentioned in Hauser's speech, was quick to accept the actor's challenge, and the two will now reportedly face off at PWRevolver's Ready or Not show on March 16, 2024.

Hauser, who is a passionate pro wrestling fan, has made appearances in WWE and AEW, and most recently featured in a backstage segment on "AEW Dynamite" last year, alongside Renee Paquette, Danhausen, and Orange Cassidy, and also appeared on "AEW Rampage." He even had a mini-feud with AEW star Jeff Jarrett. He also was a writer on WWE's "The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness."

The Golden Globe and Emmy-award winning actor has also wrestled in the ring, making his pro wrestling debut last year at The Wrestling Revolver's show, defeating Matthew Palmer in a singles match.