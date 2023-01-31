Paul Walter Hauser Takes Shot At Jeff Jarrett On Late Night Talk Show

There's a lot of award season controversy going on in Hollywood, and fortunately for Paul Walter Hauser, it has nothing to do with him being attacked and having his Golden Globe stolen by Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. The "Black Bird" star was robbed of his trophy only a few weeks ago during "AEW Rampage," and the insult to injury has only continued since, with Dutt, Jarrett, Lethal, and Singh flaunting the Golden Globe on TV, while also threatening to steal more awards from Hauser.

Hauser finally broke his silence on the situation on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Monday night. The Richard Jewell star detailed how everything led to him getting hit over the head with a guitar by Jarrett, who Hauser also took the time to take a shot at.

"I'm buddies with this guy Tony Khan, who owns the company," Hauser said. "I told him 'Can I come? You guys are in LA. I'll bring my Golden Globe. Maybe you guys can use it as a weapon.' I didn't know that he was going to bring me into the ring, do this whole bit, and this guy Jeff Jarrett, who is clearly on his final chapter of wrestling, would decide to strike me with a guitar over the head."

Hauser hasn't been scheduled for any upcoming AEW events as of this writing. But as the dastardly quartet of Dutt, Jarrett, Lethal, and Singh continue to flaunt his Golden Globe during their feud with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, one would imagine the "I Think You Should Leave" guest star would seek revenge, and his trophy, sooner than later.