Jeff Jarrett Threatens To Steal Another Award From Paul Walter Hauser

It appears that AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett isn't done yet with actor Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser appeared backstage on the January 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite" along with the Best Friends. He later returned on the January 13 edition of "AEW Rampage," for an interview with Renee Paquette and he ended up getting smashed over the head with a guitar by Jarrett and his Golden Globe stolen. After the attack, Best Friends came out to try and even the odds.

After "Rampage" and stealing Hauser's award, Jarrett and the rest of his stablemates, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satam Singh gave their own "acceptance speech." Lethal noted that he wasn't going to give the award back and 2023 was going to be their year, while Jarrett called Hauser a C-list actor.

This evening, Hauser won the "Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series" award at the 28th Annual Critic Choice Awards for his role in the Apple TV+ series, "Black Bird."

After he won the Critic Choice Award, Jarrett retweeted the news and wrote, "Well, it's time to get another award!"

Along with this new feud with Best Friends and Hauser, Jarrett, Dutt, Lethal, and Singh have been feuding with The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens). Jarrett and Lethal last faced Caster and Bowens for the AEW World Tag Team titles at AEW Battle of the Belts V on January 6. Two days earlier, on the January 4 edition of "Dynamite," The Acclaimed retained the titles against Jarrett and Lethal. On this Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," Lethal will be challenging for a different title, Orange Cassidy's All-Atlantic Championship.