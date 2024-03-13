WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Lays Out Ironic Pitch Vince McMahon Rejected

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has revealed that he was on the cusp of bringing something to the company in the mid-1990s that would have not only brought in a lot of revenue. On the most recent edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Nash recalled attending the Superbowl while he was WWE Champion and was approached at an after-party by people who were interested in bringing a lucrative sponsor to the company, but Vince McMahon had other ideas.

"I had these guys interested in putting the Budweiser red, the Budweiser emblem, on the turnbuckles at pay-per-views," Nash said. "Just pay-per-views, not Raws, just the pay-per-views, something that people were buying anyway...I knew what production was costing, and they were talking probably around 200K you know? So I brought it back, I mean I brought it right to Vince and he says 'no, we're competing with Disney.'"

However, Nash might have had the right idea as a few years later, Stone Cold Steve Austin began holding beer bashes in the ring, leading to WWE looking for a sponsor.

"Jump forward to '97 and they're trying everything they can to get a f**king beer sponsor with Steve." Nash went on to express how amazed he was that WWE never got Austin hooked up with a sponsor, especially once WWE had overtaken WCW in the Monday Night Wars, recalling that Austin did do an ad for "Got Milk?" but for whatever reason, despite being associated with the beverage, never got himself a beer sponsor until after he retired.

