Why Bully Ray Wants The Rock & Roman Reigns To Win Night 1 Of WWE WrestleMania 40

It's now official: the first night of WrestleMania 40 will see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a high-stakes tag team match. If Johnson and Reigns win, then it will be "Bloodline Rules" for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on the second night of WrestleMania. But if Rhodes and Rollins secure the victory, then The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for that title clash. While discussing that tag team bout on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he wants to see Johnson and Reigns emerge victorious.

"I got to tell you, knowing the stipulation and the repercussions of night one leading into night two, I want Roman and Rock to go over [on] night one," Bully said. "I have no desire — and Dave [LaGreca], you know how much of a traditionalist I am — remember, it was the untraditional style of match that [Kazuchika] Okada and [Kenny] Omega had that brought me to the opinion of, 'This is not the greatest match I've ever seen,' like you said. I think the Universal Championship should be won and lost in the middle of the ring based on your professional wrestling ability ... Not in this one. Give me everything. I want the s**t to hit the fan. I want bells, whistles, run-ins, tables, ladders, chairs, lions, tigers, and bears, oh my."

Earlier in the discussion, Bully referred back to a few months ago when WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Rhodes interacted backstage in the locker room. The ECW legend mentioned how Levesque gave Rhodes a look to suggest that he never forgot about "The American Nightmare" taking a shot at him in AEW by destroying his throne. Bully wondered if that situation would ever come into play in the future, perhaps at WrestleMania 40.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.