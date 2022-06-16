“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes shared an adorable picture of his daughter Liberty on social media today, with a noticeable call back to a historic spot from All Elite Wrestling’s inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2019.

On that infamous night, Rhodes took a sledgehammer and destroyed a replica of WWE Legend Triple H’s throne, making a statement many believed meant AEW was here and ready to compete. The back of the throne fell apart and smoke came up, symbolizing that it was destroyed.

Wrestling has more than one… pic.twitter.com/ilBsuYVaz5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 16, 2022

Rhodes commented on the situation in August of 2019, stating that the decision was solely his and that it didn’t reflect on AEW at all. He also said it came from “more of a personal standpoint than the company firing that first shot.”

Fast forward to several years later and Rhodes shared a picture of his daughter sitting on the throne in his home, showing, in part, that the throne he symbolic destroyed had been rebuilt. “The American Nightmare” notoriously stated that Triple H was his favorite wrestler growing up and someone he always wanted to face down the road.

In response to the photo, AEW star Nyla Rose asked why she was never allowed to sit on the throne to which Rhodes stated it’s currently in the Nightmare Bar and welcomed her to come to check it out.

Barkan fixed it and was storing it, I just got it back so it can be part of the Nightmare Bar 🍻- you’re more than welcome to come over and go gram wild — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 16, 2022

Rhodes is currently out of in-ring action for approximately next nine months, suffering from a torn pectoral muscle. The WWE superstar wrestled with the injury, however, defeating Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell in a 20-minute match, and then was attacked by Rollins the following night, writing him off the show for the foreseeable future.

