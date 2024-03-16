WWE Hall Of Famer Larry Zbyszko Looks Back On Eric Bischoff's Time Running WCW

During the 1990s, Eric Bischoff led WCW against WWE in the Monday Night Wars. Bischoff served as the now-defunct promotion's Executive Producer, later becoming Senior Vice President. Under Bischoff's leadership, "WCW Nitro" beat "Raw" in the ratings war for 83 straight weeks. He is also credited with creating one of the most legendary factions in wrestling history, the NWO. During an appearance on "Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko looked back on Bischoff's time with WCW.

"Eric did a good job," Zbyszko said. "I mean, he really did a great job, especially in the New World Order, of getting himself over. He had a true heat at a time when everyone was dirt-sheeting and not caring, but Eric had a true heat. Hulk Hogan, who switched and stabbed people in the back, he had a true heat. But Eric wound up doing one hell of a job, and then he was running the company, and he did a good job with that because he was a guy who knew what was good and knew what was stupid ... He was smart with the business stuff."

Over the years, opinions have varied regarding Bischoff's tenure in charge of WCW. Founding NWO member Kevin Nash previously said he enjoyed Bischoff being his boss, noting that they would settle disagreements over a drink in a bar. Meanwhile, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has been a constant critic of Bischoff's reign, mentioning last summer that his self-confidence suffered while working for him in WCW.

