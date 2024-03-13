Tony Khan Explains Why It Was The Right Time To Refresh AEW Dynamite Look

AEW recently underwent a substantial facelift, which fans got to see during last week's "AEW Dynamite." The changes have notably been praised by the likes of Eric Bischoff, who gave his take on it in an episode of his podcast. Tony Khan recently sat down with "TV Insider," where he explained how the facelift came about. According to Khan, the changes are an indication of a new era.

"The final chapter of "The Icon" Sting. After Sting dominated all the competition and went out on the perfect note, won his final battle and retired undefeated in AEW. Coming off Revolution, I felt like it would be the perfect time to begin officially a new era of AEW television." Following this, Khan noted how positively the fans reacted to the new look. "We just introduced Will Ospreay and his first match under the AEW banner was also at Revolution. It was very fitting that Will started up just as Sting wrapped up his phenomenal run here and iconic career. Then I knew for a long time that Okada would debut and be introduced in The Elite, immediately following Revoluton on "Dynamite."

Khan then revealed that the new look additionally set things up for tonight's episode, "Big Business," and teased major things ahead. "Tonight is a huge step forward for AEW for many reasons. I have something really special planned for tonight. This is the perfect time for an event like tonight's "Big Business" on Wednesday Night "Dynamite." According to a report last week, Mercedes Mone is highly rumored to be making her AEW debut during tonight's "Big Business" which could be exactly what Khan was teasing.