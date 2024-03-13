Kenny Omega Weighs In On Will Ospreay Joining AEW

Fans, critics, and wrestlers have been blown away with Will Ospreay's abilities in AEW since he became a full-time member of the roster at Revolution 2024. He has defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher already, and at AEW Dynasty, he will get the match he's always wanted against Bryan Danielson. Someone who knows all about Ospreay and what he can do is Kenny Omega, who was asked about the new signing and his upcoming match with the "American Dragon" on a recent Twitch stream.

"We all knew it was going to happen, it was just a matter of is it going to happen now or is it going to happen later?" Omega said. "Part of the exciting thing about all these new guys that have this incredible history and library of matches is that now that they are here, regardless of what your fantasy match is or your dream match is, there is a good chance now, from now until whenever Ospreay's and/or Danielson's contract is up, there's a chance they will tie up and now they are which is great."

One match that fans will be waiting for now that Ospreay is All Elite is a trilogy match with Omega after their two wars in 2023 that were both seen as match of the year contenders for AEW, NJPW, and the entire wrestling world. The question is will it happen? Omega doesn't know if it will, or if it needs to happen as he has his eye on other wrestlers. "I don't know if it needs to be a trilogy," Omega said. "Ospreay's still fresh in my mind, but I haven't wrestled [Samoa] Joe in close to 20 years ... there's a couple of other folks that I need to get around to. I haven't wrestled Swerve [Strickland] once."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.